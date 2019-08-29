'Dramatic resurgence' of measles seen in Europe, WHO reports

FILE - This May 15, 2019 file photo shows a vial of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at a clinic in Vashon Island, Wash. The World Health Organization says there has been a âdramatic resurgenceâ of measles in Europe, with nearly 90,000 people sickened by the virus in the first half of 2019. In a new report issued Thursday, Aug. 29 the U.N. health agency said the number of measles cases from January to June this year is double the number reported for the same period in 2018.