Dear Dr. Roach: I take Antabuse to help me quit drinking. Do I need to worry about the alcohol in hand sanitizers? – L.W.
Answer: Antabuse is a medication that makes people feel very sick even if they drink small amounts of alcohol. It is not frequently used anymore, but it is still an effective and time-tested option for medication treatment in people with problem drinking.
Hand sanitizers are made from either ethyl alcohol, which is the alcohol in alcoholic beverages, or from isopropyl or rubbing alcohol. There have been case reports of people developing a reaction to the alcohol from practicing hand hygiene, from aftershave and even from inhaling fumes after practicing hand hygiene. According to a study during the pandemic, of 42 people on Antabuse who routinely used hand sanitizers, 20% had a reaction to the ethyl-alcohol-based sanitizer, and 10% had a reaction to isopropyl-based sanitizer. Seven percent of people had severe reactions, but the rest were mild and self-limited.
There clearly is a risk for developing symptoms after even the smallest amount of alcohol that can be absorbed through the skin or inhaled through fumes. People on Antabuse with a reaction to skin sanitizers should wash their hands rather than use sanitizers.
Dear Dr. Roach: Can Dupuytren's contracture be transmitted from one person to another via plasma donation? Is the theory a consensus in the medical field? – H.H.
Answer: Dupuytren's contracture is a condition of fibrosis in the connective tissue of the hand, which leads to decreased hand flexibility and, ultimately (without treatment), to contractures, where fingers curl into the palm.
There is no known person-to-person transmissibility of Dupuytren's contracture. It's not an infectious disease. The risk factors include previous family history, being over 50, repetitive trauma, diabetes, smoking and alcohol. Some other related medical illnesses can also predispose a person to Dupuytren's contracture. Potential treatments include surgery and enzyme injection.
The word "theory" means a well-thought-out explanation based on the scientific method that helps explain why certain observed phenomena occur. Your question about Dupuytren's contracture being transmissible by plasma donation is a hypothesis for which I could find no support.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have struggled with my sleep since early adulthood. Over the years, I have taken prescription and OTC sleep aids. Now that I am 65, I would like to do something more natural. I have a very regular bedtime routine. I have a cup of ginger tea, and I take 10 mg of melatonin and 500 mg of magnesium nightly. My only prescribed medication is a statin. I would like your advice/opinion as to the safety of these natural aids, as well as my statin. – P.C.
Answer: Ginger tea, melatonin and magnesium are all very safe at recommended doses. Ginger tea has almost no risk: It can cause reflux symptoms, such as heartburn, in some people. Melatonin is also generally safe, although I usually recommend 1 mg, not 10 mg, to people in their 60s, as it is probably just as effective, and even less likely to cause the unusual side effects of headache, dizziness or nausea. The major side effect of magnesium is diarrhea, but the likelihood of that depends on the type of magnesium salt. Magnesium oxide has much more elemental magnesium than magnesium glycinate, for example, and may cause more diarrhea. Five hundred milligrams of magnesium salt should be safe for people with normal kidney function. None of these has significant drug interactions with each other or with a statin.
Dear Dr. Roach: Please put my mind at ease. Each time I go for blood work, I am told my white blood cell count is very low. I am now being referred by my doctor to a hematologist, who wants me to do more blood work to look for things such as leukemia.
Also, they are wanting me to do an ultrasound of my abdomen to assess my liver and spleen. I am just so worried about all of this. They are saying that my levels have been low since 2019. I am so scared that I might have leukemia and only have a few years left to live. I’m scared of what the ultrasound will reveal. I’m 45 years old. – J.E.
Answer: Leukemia is very unlikely. Most leukemias have very high white blood cell counts. Although there are leukemias and other related blood diseases with very low white blood cell counts, the fact that yours has been constant for at least three years suggests you may just have lower-than-average white blood cell counts. This normal variant is especially common in people of African descent, Sephardic Jews, West Indians, Yemenites, Greeks and Arabs. You are doing exactly the right thing seeing a hematologist, who, I think, really will put your mind at ease.
Dear Dr. Roach: Is there any guidance about adjusting BMI to reflect diminishing height? Age, plus a curved spine, has left me at least two inches shorter than my height when I was middle-aged. My weight has remained stable, but the shrinking height data point now places me in the “overweight” category. I’m already careful with my diet and exercise, and I’m not eager for further restrictions. – L.
Answer: The body mass index (BMI) is a formula intended to correct a person’s weight for their height and give a single number to describe whether a person is overweight. Honestly, I don’t worry about a BMI in the “overweight” category (25-30), because it does not put a person at higher risk for medical complications.
The BMI is a flawed measurement that is modestly effective at predicting mortality in populations, but is poor for individuals.
Losing some height due to kyphosis (the most common spine curvature of older people) does not affect your risk for developing heart disease, but it may be a sign of osteoporosis. So, be sure you have had a test of your bone density.
Losing weight does not lead to improved health, except among people who are morbidly obese. It’s much more important to have a good diet, such as a Mediterranean-style diet, and to get at least moderate exercise.
Dear Dr. Roach: I’m nearly 88 years old, and I take only two medications for thyroid and high blood pressure. I have just been diagnosed with a small benign tumor on my pituitary gland, believed to be slow-growing.
My question is, should I avoid worrying about it, or should I have it removed? My doctor stated it’s been there for some time already. – M.W.
Answer: A person can understandably get nervous about having a brain tumor, but incidentally, finding brain tumors are quite common on MRI scans. The information you sent me shows a 3-mm microadenoma, which is, as you correctly say, a small and almost certainly benign tumor. Most experts would do blood testing (for a hormone called prolactin), and if that is normal, it is unlikely that the tumor will ever bother you. I would recommend against any kind of treatment if this is the case.
Even though there is effective treatment, there is no need to consider treatment if you don’t have any symptoms. A tumor this small is unlikely to grow large enough to bother you.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 83-year-old male scheduled to have my left knee replaced in the next month or two. I have been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, type 4. Please let me know if you think it wise, or not, to go ahead with the operation. – D.M.
Answer: Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) is actually a group of genetic disorders of connective tissue. What was formerly called type 4 EDS is now called the hypermobile subtype of EDS (“hEDS”), and it is the most common form. The diagnosis is made clinically: There are no definitive blood tests, X-ray findings or genetic tests that reliably diagnose hEDS.
Because of the hypermobile joints, damage to soft tissue can be extensive in people with hEDS, and joint replacements are more common. They still may be effective, but ideally, they should be done by a surgeon familiar with hEDS. Although the prosthetic joint is very stable, the existing soft tissues and ligaments are at increased risk after replacement surgery, and surgical care needs to be adjusted for your condition.
One of the most important predictors of a good result in joint replacement is the physical therapy done after surgery. This also needs to be tailored to you, as a person with hEDS.
Dear Dr. Roach: How do I know if I’ve been vaccinated for polio? – S.A.
Answer: The first U.S.-transmitted case of polio in a decade was reported in Rockland County, New York, in July 2022. The person who contracted polio was unvaccinated: They probably contracted the case from a person who was vaccinated outside the U.S., since it was a vaccine-derived polio case. Occasionally, the weakened strain used for the oral polio vaccine can mutate and cause disease. The oral polio vaccine has not been used in the U.S. since 2000, but it is still used in other parts of the world. The inactivated polio vaccine we now use is not alive, cannot mutate and cannot cause polio.
The vast majority of American and Canadian adults are vaccinated for polio, as it is required for school. So, most adults do not need vaccination, but it is routine for those traveling to endemic areas to receive a booster. Unfortunately, many children have not gotten their boosters on time due to the pandemic, and parents in the area of the case are recommended to get their kids’ vaccines up-to-date as soon as possible. Anyone exposed to a known case should get guidance from their physician, who will probably be in contact with the health department.
