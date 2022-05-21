Dear Dr. Roach: At my annual physical this year my white blood cell count came back low (3.4, with normal being 3.8-10.4). All other labs were normal. My doctor had me repeat the lab after six weeks, and it came back with the exact same result. He now wants me to wait six to eight months and repeat again. Why? What could be the cause of this low lab value, and should I be worried while waiting a half year to repeat it? I’m a 61-year-old male who is 6 feet tall, weighs 185 pounds and is in otherwise good health. I exercise regularly and consider myself very active. – R.C.
Answer: White blood cells fight off infection and play other roles in protecting the body. The biggest proportion of white blood cells numerically are the granulocytes, which are also called neutrophils. Most people with a low overall white blood cell count have low numbers of neutrophils.The first part of evaluating a blood cell count is to get a breakdown of the different types. In our medical shorthand, we often will say “get a CBC with diff.” Translate this to “get a complete blood count, which includes red cells and white cells, and identify the differential, which is the proportion of each type of white cell, such as lymphocytes and monocytes, in addition to the granulocytes.”
There are many, many causes of low neutrophils. It ranges from benign (ethnic and familial low levels, which do not cause any problems) to life-threatening (leukemias). The fact that yours has been stable and you are healthy is reassuring. Periodically checking your CBC and differential is reasonable. However, a visit to a hematologist would be the best way to get more information on whether you need to be concerned about this.
Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.