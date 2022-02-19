Dear Dr. Roach: Please tell us the scheme for naming the COVID variants. Why did we skip from the fourth Greek letter (delta) to the 15th (omicron)? – L.C.
Answer: The World Health Agency carefully monitors the strains of coronavirus that are found throughout the world. In addition to the initial virus, variants being monitored (that’s an official category) by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon, zeta, eta, iota, kappa, lambda and mu, while the variants of concern are delta and now omicron. The variant theta is no longer considered a “variant of interest.” “Nu” sounded too much like “new” and was thought to be confusing, while “Xi” is a common last name, and so both these letters were skipped, hence “omicron.” The most dangerous coronavirus variants would be called “variants of high consequence” due to ineffectiveness of vaccines, diagnostic tests or approved treatments. Fortunately, there aren’t any of those yet identified.
The more active coronavirus cases there are in the world, the greater the likelihood of more concerning variants being transmitted. That’s why a worldwide commitment to vaccines and other measures to reduce transmission are so important.
You can read more about coronavirus variants at tinyurl.com/cdcCovidVariants.
Dr. Roach writes: A recent column on leg cramps generated many letters from readers. One common question was why I didn’t recommend magnesium, which many readers had found helpful. While magnesium supplementation was found helpful in pregnant women with leg cramps, an analysis of all published trial found no benefit to magnesium supplementation over a placebo pill.
Others recommended pickle juice or mustard. These have been found to be beneficial in some types of cramps. Interestingly, it isn’t the salts or other minerals that is effective; it seems to be a neurological reflex that stops the muscle cramping. These might be helpful for some, but most people do well with the stretching and muscle exercises I recommended. A vitamin B complex supplement was found to help some people with muscle cramps who did not respond to initial therapy in a small trial.
(Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.