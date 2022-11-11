Dear Dr. Roach: Can you comment on why Voltaren gel is not recommended for use in the neck and shoulder area? All I could find online is that it hasn’t yet been tested for that. – J.M.
Answer: Diclofenac (Voltaren) is an anti-inflammatory medication that may be taken by mouth, or used topically in a gel. It’s a potent medication that is very effective for many people and is often used for arthritis pain. For superficial joints – like hands, wrists and even knees – it can be very effective. However, the joints of the cervical spine in the neck, and most of the shoulder joint, are deeper than the Voltaren can penetrate. Voltaren is not appreciably absorbed into the blood, so all of its actions are local.
It’s very safe, so you can certainly try it to see if it will work. If your pain is being caused by a more superficial source, it may well give you relief. However, since there is no indication for neck and shoulder pain, insurance may not cover it.
Dear Dr. Roach: My 45-year-old son has hemochromatosis. The treatment is phlebotomy of a pint of blood, sometimes every two weeks, until the iron level is normalized. My understanding is that the blood is discarded. Is there anything wrong with the blood? If not, I would think blood banks would welcome the donation. What are your thoughts on this subject? – E.B.
Answer: Hereditary hemochromatosis is caused by the body absorbing too much iron due to a genetic defect. With no way to get rid of iron, it builds up and damages many organs, especially the heart, bone marrow, joints and adrenal gland. As you say, the best treatment is to remove iron in the form of red blood cells. This is effective at preventing most of the organ damage, if started quickly enough.
There has never been anything wrong with the blood of people with hereditary hemochromatosis, and the FDA here in the U.S. has always allowed the blood to be donated. However, until recently, the American Red Cross has not accepted blood donations from people with hereditary hemochromatosis. I am pleased to say that they have just changed their policy and will now be using this precious resource to help others, so long as the person meets all the criteria for being a blood donor. The blood will undergo all the standard and rigorous testing prior to being pronounced safe for use.
