Dear Dr. Roach: I saw an advertisement for a brain supplement containing omega-3 oil, coenzyme Q, vitamin E and turmeric. Would this be safe to use? – D.D.
Answer: These components are all considered generally safe, whether individually or in combination. What I can’t tell you (and the manufacturer can’t either) is whether this will be effective at improving brain function or preventing brain disease like Alzheimer’s disease. There is some evidence from clinical trials that vitamin E slows reduction in brain function. Observational trials seemed to show that people who ate more omega-3 oil had less dementia than people who ate less, but clinical trials did not show a benefit. Similarly, low levels of coenzyme Q10 in the blood seems to make dementia more likely, but actually giving people CoQ10 did not lead to benefit. Finally, there are animal studies and cellular studies that show promise for turmeric, but not solid enough evidence that I would recommend using turmeric for the purpose of treating or preventing dementia.
Looking at the ads for these types of supplements, you will read this statement: “This product is not intended to diagnose, cure, or prevent any disease,” which is sometimes at odds with what the rest of the advertisement seems to say.
Dear Dr. Roach: My wife and I are both 88. She has dementia and now insists she will not eat vegetables. Will a vegetable-based or vegetable-and-fruit-based drink help her? – J.N.
Answer: Although a diet with many fruits and vegetables has been shown to reduce risk of developing dementia, the diet is not going to be a very effective treatment for dementia. Eating more fruits and vegetables will help both you and your wife with many other areas, especially heart disease, cancer and diabetes.
Canned fruit and vegetable juice would not be my first recommendation. Unfortunately, many of the micronutrients are lost. They are still better than soda, although many are very high in sodium. I see many people using blenders to make their own fruit and vegetable smoothies.
Many people with dementia experience changes in their sense of smell and taste that can lead to changes in their eating pattern. Many caregivers experiment with mixing up ingredients to try to find meals their loved one likes. Adding spices that increase flavor can be very helpful.
