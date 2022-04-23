Dear Dr. Roach: About a year ago I started taking a turmeric supplement because friends had a positive result. I’m a 78-year-old female. About four to six weeks later, I noticed my white hair was yellowing. My hairdresser asked about any changes in medications. When I mentioned turmeric, she commented that others had experienced yellowing. When I searched online, a reputable source reported that 16% to 17% of older women experienced yellowing. About the same number had experienced bowel changes, such as loose stools. I had recently noticed frequent loose stools and was rethinking that colonoscopy. After stopping turmeric, no more loose stools or yellow hair. I have turmeric in my spice cabinet and have used it in cooking, but that is relatively rare. No problems with that. – M.B.
Answer: I had not read about oral curcumin or turmeric supplements causing hair to yellow, so I thank M.B. for writing. Loose stools or diarrhea is a well-known side effect of turmeric at relatively high levels.
Some people use turmeric as a hair dye, but it’s good to know that taking the supplement might change hair color, especially for people with white or gray hair.
Dr. Roach Writes: A recent reader asked why she had to urinate a large amount after the onset of atrial fibrillation, as diagnosed by palpitations and confirmed by a heart monitor.
Several colleagues and several readers with atrial fibrillation wrote in to say this was a known phenomenon (not yet known by me, however), and that the mechanism is medicated by a compound called atrial natriuretic peptide. This protein, made in the heart, is released when the heart is stretched, indicating the body is overfull of fluid. This causes a rapid and large elimination of fluid by the kidney.
As always, I am grateful for knowledgeable people writing in.
(Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.)
