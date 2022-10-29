Dear Dr. Roach: I had carpal tunnel surgery two years ago. I now have trigger fingers in my index and ring fingers. I had cortisone injections but that didn’t cure it. I, at one point, was not able to open my fingers. Now, my fingers are really stiff, and I can’t bend them. When they get down too far, they lock, but usually, they’re so stiff I can’t bend them. Surgery was suggested. I’m hesitant, because I’m wondering if this will get better on its own with exercises. – J.T.
Answer: Trigger finger is caused by the tendon getting stuck inside one of the pulleys of the hand. To the best of my knowledge, carpal tunnel surgery doesn’t predispose to trigger finger, but there are some conditions that put people at risk for both conditions. Initial treatment of trigger finger is conservative, with splinting and anti-inflammatory drugs. If that doesn’t work, injection of cortisone by a hand surgeon is usually successful.
Most of the hand surgeons I know will try injection three times before recommending surgery. People who have not gotten better with conservative treatment and injection generally do not get better on their own; though, a few people will. Unfortunately, postponing surgery too long can lead to the finger getting a contracture, where it will not straighten at all. It’s best to have surgery before this complication occurs.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 79-year-old female who had quadruple bypass surgery and had a stroke during surgery, resulting in significant vision loss. Is there a high risk for another stroke if I undergo knee replacement surgery? – S.T.
Answer: People who undergo cardiac bypass surgery are at high risk for stroke during surgery. This is for several reasons: One is that people with frequent blockages in the arteries of the heart also have blockages in the blood vessels to the brain. But, in addition, the use of cardiopulmonary bypass allows for the possibility of small pieces of arterial plaque or blood clots to surface, which can be released during surgery and flow into the brain, causing strokes. A relatively lower blood pressure to the brain during the time a person is on the heart-lung machine also predisposes to a stroke during cardiac surgery.
The risk for you to have another stroke during noncardiac surgery is much, much less than it is with cardiac surgery. There is still a small risk, and you should get more information from your doctor. But, most people do very well with joint replacement procedures.
