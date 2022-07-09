Dear Dr. Roach: I am 72 years old and have developed severe tendonitis in my right shoulder. After having seen a doctor, receiving two shots, undergoing six weeks of therapy and trying my best to curtail use of my right arm, I find there is still significant pain. The doctor says the last remaining option is surgery, which I am not in favor of. I have been in pretty good health. Other than some prostate and heart issues, I believe I am in reasonably good shape, having done outdoor work and gardening. Any suggestions on moving forward? – E.C.
Answer: Tendon problems of the shoulder can cause very significant loss of function, and the best treatment is usually what you have done: physical therapy and sometimes joint injections.
I agree with you that surgery is not a great option. Try asking your therapist if you are continuing to improve, or are not getting any better. If you are still improving, even if slowly, continue the exercise for at least another few weeks. Ask your therapist about home activity. Most often, they want you to do more, not less, so curtailing use at home might be the wrong move.
An MRI scan is considered standard before surgery and can help be sure there are no other issues. If the surgeon says you aren’t going to get better without surgery, and you aren’t getting better with more therapy (and possibly injections), I recommend getting the surgery done if your regular doctor says your heart issues make surgery safe for you. Having both arms working well improves quality of life.
Dear Dr. Roach: My wife keeps every medication ever prescribed. Some are over 10 years old. Can they deteriorate into something deadly, or do they just lose potency? – R.D.
Answer: There is at least one drug, tetracycline, that over time can break down into a substance that can damage the kidney. However, there are few if any other reports of expired drugs being dangerous.
Some drugs are fairly quick to degrade over time including insulin, nitroglycerine and liquid antibiotics.
Most other drugs remain pretty stable over time. A study done by the Food and Drug Administration for the military showed that 90% of drugs were almost completely unchanged (and therefore safe to use) for 15 years after expiration.
The main concern I have is whether she is taking these medications appropriately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.