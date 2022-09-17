Dear Dr. Roach: I just tested positive for COVID and have been on 80 mg of atorvastatin for 20 years, after a heart attack. My doctor prescribed Paxlovid without mentioning that I should stop taking it, until I asked about stopping it. Should I abruptly end this statin? My symptoms are mild, and I am 85 and healthy. – E.O.
Answer: Ritonavir-boosted nirmatrelvir (Paxlovid) is a specific anti-viral therapy for COVID-19. It has been shown to reduce the risk of severe disease in people who do not need to be hospitalized, but who are at high risk for complications of COVID (a history of a heart attack is sufficient reason to justify the use of Paxlovid). However, there are multiple drug interactions that your physician should have carefully looked for before prescribing the medication. Statin drugs like atorvastatin are among the most commonly used drugs with significant interaction, and most doctors will stop the statin during the course of Paxlovid therapy. While it’s best not to stop statin therapy, the benefit of Paxlovid in a person with COVID outweighs the risk of holding therapy for the five days of Paxlovid treatment.
Two statins, lovastatin (Mevacor) and simvastatin (Zocor), have a greater risk of drug interactions than atorvastatin (Lipitor) or rosuvastatin (Crestor). Those two should be stopped 12 hours before starting Paxlovid, and should not be restarted for five days after completing Paxlovid.
The U.S. Food and Drug Adminstration made a fact sheet available for physicians prescribing this drug, with a list of the most important drug interactions, at www.fda.gov/media/155050/download.
Dear Dr. Roach: My husband was diagnosed with mild COPD years ago. He hasn’t had any problems until now. He is having a hard time breathing. Also, when he tries to talk and eat, he coughs. Is there medicine that can help with this? – C.W.
Answer: There are at least three different types of medical treatments to alleviate symptoms. The first is an inhaled bronchodilator, the same used in people with asthma.
The second are inhaled anticholinergic drugs, like ipratropium. There are several inhalers that combine beta agonists and anticholinergic drugs for ease of administration, since they work well together.
The third first-line treatment are inhaled steroids, almost always given with a long-acting beta agonist. Your husband will have to see a doctor to get any of these prescribed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.