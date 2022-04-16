Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 88-year-old man in good health. Both my general doctor and my urologist prescribed CIPRO as a treatment for a suspected urinary tract infection.
My pharmacist filled the prescription, despite a clear statement buried in the pharmacy information sheet that states “Do NOT prescribe for patients over 60.” Apparently, it potentially can adversely affect the Achilles’ tendons.
Should I refuse to take CIPRO, and is there an alternative? Would there be some concern because of a previous cardiology issue? I have a pacemaker/defibrillator implant. – J.N.A.
Answer: Ciprofloxacin is a type of antibiotic called a quinolone, and these drugs were used a lot when they were first released. They are prescribed less frequently now because of worsening drug resistance as well as the possibility of toxicity. The risk to Achilles’ tendon is low. A rupture occurs in about three cases per 100,000.
Neurological symptoms are much more common (3% to 4%) and can be serious, including hallucinations and delirium. Because of this, ciprofloxacin and similar drugs should be used only when the benefit clearly outweighs the risk (and that does occasionally include patients over 60).
Dear Dr. Roach: I have taken one Benadryl at bedtime for the past two plus years. I sleep seven hours and feel rested the next day. Most nights I need to get up during the night to use the bathroom and rarely have trouble going back to sleep. Recently I have read/heard that the active ingredient in this medicine has a destructive effect on memory, especially for the elderly. I am 83 years old and concerned about memory loss, although I haven’t displayed symptoms of said loss. When I asked my internist about this, he indicated no problems with my continued usage of one Benadryl at bedtime. What are your thoughts? — L.S.
Answer: The risk of memory loss due to Benadryl appears to be small. I do not recommend Benadryl for regular use because for many people, it worsens the quality of sleep and they do not feel well-rested. Further, there is evidence that regular use of Benadryl increases risk of motor vehicle accidents for seniors who drive. Even though you are doing well and feel rested, I still recommend sleep hygiene techniques as a first line treatment.
(Dr. Roach regrets he is unable to answer individual letters.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.