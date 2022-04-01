Dear Dr. Roach: Does turmeric work to treat arthritis? – W.
Answer: Many small studies have shown benefit in people with osteoarthritis of the knee to reduce pain. In a well-done trial comparing the active ingredient in turmeric (curcumin) to placebo, both groups had significant reductions in pain, but the turmeric extract group had better pain reduction. There was not an improvement in the physical functioning, such as walking speed or ability to climb stairs. There were fewer adverse events in the turmeric extract group than the placebo group.
There is moderate evidence that turmeric extracts improve pain in people with osteoarthritis of the knee. I would emphasize that exercise remains an important therapy at both reducing pain and improving function. Unfortunately, there are no medical treatments known to reverse or even slow down the progressive damage of osteoarthritis.
Dear Dr. Roach: My mother-in-law just had what they thought was a TIA, but her MRI was normal. What does that mean? – D.L.G.
Answer: A transient ischemic attack is like a stroke, only symptoms are temporary because the brain tissue is not irreversibly damaged. In a stroke, death of brain tissue occurs, but symptoms may be permanent or temporary, due to the ability to have a different area take over the function of the damaged area of the brain.
An MRI scan using a technique called diffusion-weighted imaging can identify the affected area of the brain after a TIA about half the time, if done within 24 hours. Once a TIA is confirmed, treatment, such as medication to dissolve clot and improve blood flow, can be appropriately guided. Most people with a TIA and stroke also should be on optimum medical and lifestyle therapy to reduce the risk of a stroke. This includes a healthier diet, such as a Mediterranean-style diet, stopping smoking, regular moderate exercise, limited or no alcohol consumption, weight control, and often medication to control blood pressure, as well as a statin drug.
Dear Dr. Roach: I saw an advertisement for a brain supplement containing omega-3 oil, coenzyme Q, vitamin E and turmeric. Would this be safe to use? – D.D.
Answer: These components are all considered generally safe, whether individually or in combination. What I can't tell you (and the manufacturer can't either) is whether this will be effective at improving brain function or preventing brain disease like Alzheimer's disease. There is some evidence from clinical trials that vitamin E slows reduction in brain function. Observational trials seemed to show that people who ate more omega-3 oil had less dementia than people who ate less, but clinical trials did not show a benefit. Similarly, low levels of coenzyme Q10 in the blood seems to make dementia more likely, but actually giving people CoQ10 did not lead to benefit. Finally, there are animal studies and cellular studies that show promise for turmeric, but not solid enough evidence that I would recommend using turmeric for the purpose of treating or preventing dementia.
Looking at the ads for these types of supplements, you will read this statement: "This product is not intended to diagnose, cure, or prevent any disease," which is sometimes at odds with what the rest of the advertisement seems to say.
