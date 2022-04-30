Dear Dr. Roach: I told my primary care physician that I have had a sore shoulder for several months. He ordered a shoulder X-ray. I got results back online, and it said that I had “sclerosis and irregularity consistent with chronic rotator cuff disease.” My next appointment with my doctor is months away. What is rotator cuff disease, and can I exercise to fix it? – K.B.
Answer: The rotator cuff consists of four muscles and their tendons, which help to provide stability to the shoulder. The rotator cuff, whether through tears or inflammation, is a common source of shoulder injury. The diagnosis of rotator cuff disease is generally made by a history and physical exam, and the X-rays do not always make the diagnosis. Bedside ultrasound is a newer technique that helps. MRI is used when the diagnosis is uncertain and surgery is contemplated.
Treatment depends on the underlying cause of the rotator cuff disease. A full-thickness tear of a rotator cuff tendon usually requires surgery, while tendinosis and partial thickness tears are usually treated by rest, anti-inflammatories and physical therapy. I wouldn’t recommend exercises until you complete a full evaluation and are prescribed the correct exercises for your specific issue.
Months is too long to wait, as untreated rotator cuff syndrome can lead to a frozen shoulder.
Dear Dr. Roach: Don’t diuretics lower potassium? Does it have to be replaced? — B.C.W.
Answer: Diuretics are commonly used drugs for treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure, among many other issues. Some, especially the thiazide class (including HCTZ and chlorthalidone) and loop diuretics (such as furosemide), can cause potassium loss, while others, such as triamterene and spironolactone, raise the serum potassium level. Most people on diuretics do not need potassium replacement, but a potassium level should be checked periodically to make sure it remains in the normal range. Both too high and too low potassium levels can cause problems. Occasionally a potassium supplement (or switching to or adding a dose of a diuretic that raises potassium) is needed.
(Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.