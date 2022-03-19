Dear Dr. Roach: I am a fairly healthy 80-year-old, with one stent and a pacemaker in my heart. I am on amlodipine, aspirin and rosuvastatin. At night, I am cold and get chills with the temperature set at 68. Why is that happening? When I sleep, I set the thermostat to 75 and I sleep comfortably. Are the medications I am taking causing this? I am 6 feet tall and weigh 172 pounds. – T.J.
Answer: Older adults do tend to get cold more easily. This is partly due to less body fat, particularly under the skin. You are of a normal body weight (people who are heavier tend to get cold less easily).
The amlodipine you take causes blood vessels to become a little more open, which could make heat loss more of a problem. People with blockages in their heart (and those who need a stent) sometimes have other blockages, which also might make you feel colder. Low thyroid levels also can cause coldness. But wanting an indoor temperature of 75 is not abnormal for an 80-year-old.
Dr. Roach Writes: A recent column on muscle cramps generated an unexpected amount of mail. Many readers also identified amlodipine as the cause for their muscle cramps, since their cramps stopped when their medication was changed from amlodipine to something else. The original reader, H.S., wrote back to say that changing the dose to half in the morning and half at night stopped the cramps. This was a bit surprising to me, since amlodipine is a very long-lasting drug, but I am noting it because this solution may help other readers without having to change medication.
A physician wrote in also to ask me to write about amlodipine causing reflux (heartburn) symptoms. They noted that many physicians are unaware of this issue. It is quite true that calcium blockers such as nifedipine and amlodipine can cause or worsen heartburn. The lower esophageal sphincter, which acts as a muscular valve to prevent acid from going into the esophagus, is weakened by calcium blockers. Nicotine and alcohol also weaken this sphincter, as can some other medications, including some used for bladder spasm (like Ditropan), depression (like amitriptyline) and pain (opioids like hydrocodone). It’s much better to change medications, getting rid of the underlying cause, than it is to use additional medications to treat the side effects of the original medication. I thank Dr. E.B. for writing.
