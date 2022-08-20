Dear Dr. Roach: The idea that the COVID mRNA vaccines alter one’s DNA persists. What are the facts on this? – J.Q.
Answer: There is no evidence of a person’s DNA being changed by the vaccine.
If it were so easy to change DNA, many genetic diseases would have been cured long ago. Unfortunately, it’s very hard to get our own cells to change their DNA, even when we try to insert the DNA into the cells with technology specifically designed to do so.
By contrast, mRNA is rapidly broken down by the cell’s processes. The mRNA from the vaccine is transcribed into protein, which will then be recognized as a foreign invader by the body’s immune system, priming the immune system so it can rapidly respond should you ever get exposed to COVID-19. The vaccine mRNA is destroyed by enzymes in the cell, similar to how all the mRNA strands the cell makes daily are broken down and recycled. mRNA cannot enter the nucleus, so it cannot interact with DNA. There is no mechanism by which mRNA can change DNA.
If you are worried about DNA damage, which is wise, you should do everything you can to avoid COVID. Recent research shows that viruses like COVID-19 cause DNA damage, which could potentially lead to the development of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes and atherosclerosis, and neurodegenerative disorders, like Alzheimer’s disease.
Dear Dr. Roach: My initial two COVID-19 shots and first booster were from Moderna. After reading your column, I chose Pfizer for my second booster. Now I have hives, which never happened with Moderna. Why is this? Have you heard of other cases of hives caused by the Pfizer vaccine? – M.S.
Answer: Yes, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, like other vaccines, can cause a mild allergic reaction occasionally, and a severe reaction rarely. The timing of the hives is important. Hives that begin within 15 minutes of the injection are much more concerning and likely to represent a serious allergic reaction. If hives are combined with wheezing or low blood pressure, that would be very serious and likely prevent you from getting another vaccine (of course, speak to your doctor about this). By contrast, hives that come hours or days after the injection do not mean you are unable to get further vaccines.
Why you had a reaction to the Pfizer and not the Moderna is unclear. There must be something in the Pfizer your system reacts to.
