Dear Dr. Roach: Our 50-year-old son developed Meniere’s Disease and has since lost all the hearing in his right ear. He continues to deal with dizziness. He has tried one hearing aid, but that was not satisfactory. Are there any other avenues he can take? – S.W.
Answer: Meniere’s disease causes hearing loss, tinnitus (an abnormal sound, usually described as a ringing or buzzing noise in the ear) and vertigo. The hearing loss in Meniere’s disease initially starts in low frequency, which is a major clue into the diagnosis. Despite treatment, hearing loss can sometimes be progressive and total, which unfortunately sounds like the situation your son is in. Hearing aids are not likely to be effective with such profound hearing loss. I am sorry, but I don’t know of any treatment that is effective in people with complete hearing loss due to Meniere’s disease. However, the vertigo can often be successfully treated with therapies to damage the affected organ of balance, such as gentamycin injected into the inner ear, which relieves symptoms in 80% to 90% of patients.
Dear Dr. Roach: I will be needing a surgery soon. I have a top-rated physician, but they are at a low-rated facility. I have another top-rated physician who works through a nationally ranked physician and hospital group. Is it reasonable to say that the choice is clear to go with the top-rated physician who works at a top-rated facility? – H.C.
Answer: I am very cautious about ratings of individual physicians. These ratings may predict likability, but do not correlate well with a physician’s abilities and outcomes, nor with peer-reviewed evaluations. There is the potential for conflict of interest: As a physician, imagine that a patient asks you for antibiotics when you know they are not appropriate. Doing the right thing for your patient by not prescribing them would be likely to give you a worse rating.
Ratings for institutions can be much more robust, but may still inadequately account for degrees of complication taken by institutions that accept the most challenging patients. Furthermore, a hospital that is well-rated overall might not be so good at the procedure you are getting. Nevertheless, I would still tend to prefer a more-higher-rated facility. The site I use when asked about rating facilities is www.tinyurl.com/AHRQratings.
