Dear Dr. Roach: Is there any guidance about adjusting BMI to reflect diminishing height? Age, plus a curved spine, has left me at least two inches shorter than my height when I was middle-aged. My weight has remained stable, but the shrinking height data point now places me in the “overweight” category. I’m already careful with my diet and exercise, and I’m not eager for further restrictions. – L.
Answer: The body mass index (BMI) is a formula intended to correct a person’s weight for their height and give a single number to describe whether a person is overweight. Honestly, I don’t worry about a BMI in the “overweight” category (25-30), because it does not put a person at higher risk for medical complications.
The BMI is a flawed measurement that is modestly effective at predicting mortality in populations, but is poor for individuals.
Losing some height due to kyphosis (the most common spine curvature of older people) does not affect your risk for developing heart disease, but it may be a sign of osteoporosis. So, be sure you have had a test of your bone density.
Losing weight does not lead to improved health, except among people who are morbidly obese. It’s much more important to have a good diet, such as a Mediterranean-style diet, and to get at least moderate exercise.
Dear Dr. Roach: I’m nearly 88 years old, and I take only two medications for thyroid and high blood pressure. I have just been diagnosed with a small benign tumor on my pituitary gland, believed to be slow-growing.
My question is, should I avoid worrying about it, or should I have it removed? My doctor stated it’s been there for some time already. – M.W.
Answer: A person can understandably get nervous about having a brain tumor, but incidentally, finding brain tumors are quite common on MRI scans. The information you sent me shows a 3-mm microadenoma, which is, as you correctly say, a small and almost certainly benign tumor. Most experts would do blood testing (for a hormone called prolactin), and if that is normal, it is unlikely that the tumor will ever bother you. I would recommend against any kind of treatment if this is the case.
Even though there is effective treatment, there is no need to consider treatment if you don’t have any symptoms. A tumor this small is unlikely to grow large enough to bother you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.