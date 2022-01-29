Dear Dr. Roach: In one of your recent columns you mentioned that some of your patients found success taking ibuprofen for prostate symptoms. Could you expound on this please? I have not been able to find anything on the web to support this. The prescription meds for prostate have negative side effects, so something simple and over-the-counter like Advil would be great if there is evidence to support it. – P.C.
Answer: Several studies have indeed shown that ibuprofen –along with other anti-inflammatories, such as celecoxib (Celebrex) – reduces urinary symptoms in men with enlarged prostates, such as the number of times needed to get up during the night, as well as flow rates. The side effect profile of low-dose ibuprofen at nighttime is pretty good, although any medicine can cause side effects, such as stomach upset. My clinical experience is that ibuprofen is helpful for most but not all men, but that it isn’t as effective as commonly prescribed medicines like tamsulosin (Flomax), which also may have side effects. I think ibuprofen is worth a try in men with mild to moderate symptoms.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am going to a very competent optometrist who has diagnosed glaucoma in both of my eyes six months ago. As there is good history and documentation of the condition of my optic nerve over several years, I do not have to use drops for now. I must continue to return every six months to have my eyes checked so that he may assess my condition. I am content with this direction from the optometrist, but with a condition such as glaucoma, would I better served by going to an ophthalmologist? – J.P.
Answer: Optometrists can treat glaucoma in all 50 states now. Optometrists are expert in diagnosing and treating most cases of glaucoma; however, they may still refer to an ophthalmologist in cases where the diagnosis is uncertain; when multiple medications are prescribed or the patient cannot tolerate them; or when the disease progresses despite treatment. In your case, it sounds like an ophthalmologist isn’t needed. I believe optometrists would refer their patients to an ophthalmologist if they felt it were necessary.
(Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu.)
