R. Paul Fairman, M.D., of Kathryn Street, New Wilmington, passed away at Celebration Villa in Beaver Falls. Dr. Fairman was 74 years old. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Dec. 28, 1946, to the late Ralph Charles and Ursula Seiber Fairman. He married LoAnn Christy on Aug. 16, 1969. Dr. Fairman…