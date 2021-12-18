Dear Dr. Roach: Can Hashimoto’s thyroid disease be cured? – R.P.
Answer: Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is the most common cause of low thyroid levels in North America.
It is an autoimmune disease where the body attacks the thyroid cells. Initially, there may be an increased level of thyroid hormone in the blood, but over months to years, the thyroid level decreases and people usually become symptomatically hypothyroid without replacement of thyroid hormone.
Thyroid replacement, usually with thyroxine, the identical hormone made by the thyroid, is effective at returning blood hormone levels to normal and reversing any symptoms.
However, I wouldn’t call that a “cure.” It’s taking a medication every day to prevent symptoms and keep the many body tissues affected by the thyroid hormone healthy. Although some people who have taken thyroid replacement for years may be able to stop taking it under very close medical supervision, most people with Hashimoto’s who have become symptomatic from low thyroid will require treatment for life.
Dear Dr. Roach: I used to give whole blood two to five times a year but several years ago I went on meds for an enlarged prostate and was told by the Red Cross that they could not use my blood due to the risk of birth defects if a pregnant woman received blood containing finasteride.
Aren’t platelet donations washed? Could I donate platelets? – J.T.
Answer: In general, the requirements for donating platelets are the same as for donating blood. That means you should wait a month after taking finasteride before donating blood or platelets.
I do understand that the risk to a pregnant recipient of the blood is lower than if she received whole blood (or packed red blood cells), but blood banks are very cautious about ensuring the safety of the blood supply.
I had another reader in the same situation ask whether his blood could just be given only to men; again, the blood banks want maximum safety and flexibility in giving blood products.
