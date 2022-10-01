Dear Dr. Roach: I take Antabuse to help me quit drinking. Do I need to worry about the alcohol in hand sanitizers? – L.W.
Answer: Antabuse is a medication that makes people feel very sick even if they drink small amounts of alcohol. It is not frequently used anymore, but it is still an effective and time-tested option for medication treatment in people with problem drinking.
Hand sanitizers are made from either ethyl alcohol, which is the alcohol in alcoholic beverages, or from isopropyl or rubbing alcohol. There have been case reports of people developing a reaction to the alcohol from practicing hand hygiene, from aftershave and even from inhaling fumes after practicing hand hygiene. According to a study during the pandemic, of 42 people on Antabuse who routinely used hand sanitizers, 20% had a reaction to the ethyl-alcohol-based sanitizer, and 10% had a reaction to isopropyl-based sanitizer. Seven percent of people had severe reactions, but the rest were mild and self-limited.
There clearly is a risk for developing symptoms after even the smallest amount of alcohol that can be absorbed through the skin or inhaled through fumes. People on Antabuse with a reaction to skin sanitizers should wash their hands rather than use sanitizers.
Dear Dr. Roach: Can Dupuytren’s contracture be transmitted from one person to another via plasma donation? Is the theory a consensus in the medical field? – H.H.
Answer: Dupuytren’s contracture is a condition of fibrosis in the connective tissue of the hand, which leads to decreased hand flexibility and, ultimately (without treatment), to contractures, where fingers curl into the palm.
There is no known person-to-person transmissibility of Dupuytren’s contracture. It’s not an infectious disease. The risk factors include previous family history, being over 50, repetitive trauma, diabetes, smoking and alcohol. Some other related medical illnesses can also predispose a person to Dupuytren’s contracture. Potential treatments include surgery and enzyme injection.
The word “theory” means a well-thought-out explanation based on the scientific method that helps explain why certain observed phenomena occur. Your question about Dupuytren’s contracture being transmissible by plasma donation is a hypothesis for which I could find no support.
(Dr. Roach regrets he is unable to answer individual letters.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.