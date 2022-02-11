Dear Dr. Roach: For many years, I have heard that grapefruit products interfere with medication that one is taking. Is this still true, if it ever was? I am currently taking thyroxine daily and a blood pressure pill, amlodipine. I love grapefruit juice, so I am concerned. – D.P.
Answer: Grapefruit juice reduces the activity of an enzyme called cytochrome P 3A4, which metabolizes many drugs. In the case of your amlodipine (Norvasc), the effect is to make the drug a little more effective – the drug levels are about 15% higher. However, the blood pressure levels are almost exactly the same in people who took their amlodipine with grapefruit juice compared with those who just had water. Other drugs have their levels decreased by grapefruit juice, such as fexofenadine (Allegra), an allergy medication.
The effect is much larger with some other drugs. In most cases, the effect is not large enough to cause toxicity; however, some drugs are much more strongly affected by grapefruit juice (and grapefruits themselves, if you eat enough). This is particularly important for medications that need to be carefully dosed, such as cyclosporine, used to prevent transplant rejection and certain autoimmune diseases, and amiodarone, used to control abnormal heart rhythms.
Thyroxine levels are not significantly affected by grapefruit juice.The drugs that have meaningful food-drug interactions are required by the Food and Drug Administration to have warning labels, so it is worthwhile reading those. As always, your pharmacist has great expertise on drug-drug and food-drug interactions.
Dear Dr. Roach: I read that if a small portion of one ovary is left in after a hysterectomy, the woman is protected from both menopause and arteriosclerosis. Is this true? – D.T.
Answer: There’s a little bit of truth there. The ovaries make estrogen, and it’s the loss of estrogen that stops the menstrual periods and causes the symptoms most women have at menopause. Estrogen also has some protective effect against the development of blockages of the arteries (arteriosclerosis). Removal of only part of an ovary is unusual, but the remainder can still make estrogen, which means menopause won’t come immediately (as it usually does after removal of both ovaries). However, ovaries eventually stop making estrogen on their own, and even women with normally functioning ovaries can develop blockages.
