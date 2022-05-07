Dear Dr. Roach: If one takes blood pressure medication (losartan) in the evening, is it OK to eat grapefruit in the morning? Are there other foods that can interfere with blood pressure medications? Does the time of day make a difference? – D.L.
Answer: Grapefruit juice can interfere with metabolism of some drugs, making some more toxic and others less effective. There are only a few drugs where this effect is large, such as some HIV medicines. Losartan and grapefruit juice have minimal interaction.{
Sometimes, separating the drug and grapefruit juice is enough to eliminate the interaction, but in other cases, grapefruit juice should be enjoyed only sparingly or not at all. Your pharmacist is the expert in this.
The major food concern with losartan is high potassium foods. A few people, such as those with kidney disease, may need to limit potassium intake while on losartan or similar medicines. Your doctor is the expert in this.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am 76, and constipation has never been a concern, until now! I have long suffered from benign prostatic hyperplasia, and multiple nightly urinations are the norm. I was recently prescribed tamsulosin. Could this be the cause for my bowel changes? – MR
Answer: When a symptom begins after a new medicine, it is always wise to consider whether it’s a side effect of the medicine. It certainly could be for you, but constipation is not a common side effect (6% of men get diarrhea, and there are only occasional reports of constipation).
Constipation is more common as we get older. Sixteen percent of 65-year-old men have constipation, raising to 26% of men in their 80s (the rate for women is about 10% higher). I would also take a look at your diet for any changes, as well as making sure you have adequate but not excessive water intake.
Finally, low thyroid levels are common in older folks, and it is worth a quick blood test if the problem persists.
(Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.