Dear Dr. Roach: Would you please explain what a fistula is? In the past two years, I have had two friends tell me they have had emergency surgery for a fistula. I may be naive, but have never heard of it and don’t understand why my friends are embarrassed to discuss after the surgery. Is it shameful? – Anon.
Answer: A fistula is an abnormal connection between two structures. One common fistula is from the bowel to the skin. This can be deliberately created during surgery (also called a stoma), or it can come as a result of bowel disease, such as Crohn’s. Other fistulae can exist between the bowel and the bladder, between the trachea and the esophagus, or practically any other adjacent structures you can think of.
Shame can be a terrible barrier to a person getting medical care. I understand why you might not want to tell your friends the details of your medical condition, but people need not be ashamed of their medical condition.
Dear Dr. Roach: Seeing as the AREDS and AREDS-2 supplements fail nearly 70% of the time, when you have a patient who clearly is progressing to the advanced stages of age-related macular degeneration, do you suggest that the patient stop the treatments? – M.S.B.
Answer: Age-related macular degeneration is a common cause of visual loss in older people. There are two forms: the proliferative, or “wet,” form is aggressively treated, usually with injections directly into the eye. The more common “dry” form has no treatment beyond the mixture of vitamins and minerals that was used in studies. You are correct that the vitamins do not usually stop the progression of AMD entirely, but may still slow progression.
In general, when a treatment isn’t working, it’s wise to stop it and try something else. However, since there are no other known treatments for dry AMD, the decision needs to be whether there are harms of the treatment that outweigh any benefits. In this particular case, the AREDS vitamins may be slowing progression compared with not getting any treatment at all. The risk of the treatment is negligible. (The beta-carotene in the original AREDS formulation increased risk of lung cancer in smokers. Smokers with AMD should quit smoking and use the AREDS-2 formulation.) The cost is fairly low, so I generally recommend continuing the supplement.
