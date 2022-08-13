Dear Dr. Roach: I have been prediabetic for almost 20 years. Through diet and a prescription of metformin, I’ve been testing in the 115-120 range for several years. Recently, I started eating fresh pineapple. I noticed that if I ate a few small pieces in the evening, my morning glucose is in the 98-105 range. This morning, it was 95 – a double-digit range I have not seen in years. How can there be warnings that pineapple raises blood sugar levels, but in my case, it’s lowering my fasting glucose? – K.G.
Answer: Fresh pineapple certainly has natural sugars, but it also has a lot of fiber, which slows absorption of sugar and minimizes the increase of blood sugar that consumption of any sugar can cause. Canned or dried pineapple usually has lots of added sugar along with the naturally occurring sugar, so avoid those. Increased fiber can help improve sugar levels. I don’t know of anything else in pineapple that controls diabetes.
I wonder if you are eating pineapple instead of something else that might be raising your sugar more. One other thought: For many people with diabetes, a small snack before bed can keep the blood sugar from getting too low. If your blood sugar is too low at night, the body responds by releasing hormones that raise your blood sugar (called the Somogyi effect). It may be that a little snack is keeping that from happening.
Your new regimen is working. The key may be that you can have just a few small pieces. I wouldn’t recommend more.
Dear Dr. Roach: My friend is diabetic and had to have foot surgery after cutting their own toenails. Why is this so dangerous? – T.S.B.
Answer: People with diabetes should know that they ought not to cut their own toenails – even a small nick can lead to an infection. Longstanding diabetes puts a person at risk for poor blood flow from both large and small blood vessels and decreased immune function. Diabetics may have poor sensation, which is necessary to let them know there is a developing problem.
Unfortunately, it is all too common that people ignore the advice and try to take care of their feet themselves. Compounding this, they often don’t do daily foot exams, like they’re supposed to. These checks are meant to make them aware of any infection so that it can be treated before it gets too dangerous.
Sometimes, by the time the foot infection needs medical attention, it can be very serious, potentially requiring amputation.
