Dear Dr. Roach: I have had numerous discussions with people about prescription dosage instructions and wonder if you could clarify. If a medication says “three times daily,” to me that means every eight hours. If it’s “four times daily” I take it every six hours, etc. Other people tell me I am WAY too precise, that it means “morning, noon, night” or even “breakfast, lunch, dinner.” I think it would be better to keep an even amount in one’s system throughout a 24-hour period, so I just set a timer so as not to miss. Any comments? – L.L Answer: You do sound like a very precise person, and I am sure your doctor is delighted at your compliance with medications. In point of fact, on prescriptions, “three times daily” (still abbreviated “t.i.d.” on a prescription, from the Latin) means something different from “every eight hours” (“q 8h”). A medicine written three times daily has enough leeway in its dosing regimen that it may be taken morning/noon/night at the patient’s convenience. In these cases, taking the medication an hour or two earlier or later will not affect the medication’s effectiveness. A medicine that needs exact timing would be written every eight hours, sometimes with exact instructions, such as 7 a.m./ 3 p.m. / 11 p.m. Every six hours is not so easy for a person at home to do, and fortunately, there aren’t many drugs that need precise dosing every six hours.
Dear Dr. Roach: When is the best time to take my losartan and hydrochlorothiazide – in the morning or evening? – R.N.
Answer: Losartan and hydrochlorothiazide are most commonly used as treatment for high blood pressure. They are both time-tested medications and have been proven to reduce the risk of stroke in people with high blood pressure.
A large trial found that taking blood pressure medications at night led to better control of blood pressure and decreased risk of heart disease. But some experts have questioned the result, and additional studies are underway. Further, many people find taking a diuretic at nighttime leads to visits to the bathroom at night, disrupting sleep.
Still, the best evidence is that taking blood pressure medication at night might be better. What’s more important is to be on the right medications and to have your blood pressure checked.
