Dear Dr. Roach: I have had Type 2 diabetes for about three years. I take glipizide. In January, I got COVID. Since then, my blood sugars have gone from a usual of 110 to the 140s. My doctor doesn’t know if this is due to COVID. What’s your take? Do I need more than one medicine to control my sugar? – J.K.F.
Answer: There are many reports of diabetes worsening (or starting) after COVID infection. This can come down to several possible reasons, including being an effect of the inflammatory response on the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.
There are other possibilities. Many people have gained some weight during the pandemic, and that usually causes blood sugar to go up. The medication you are on, glipizide, works by increasing insulin production by the pancreas, but in many people, it stops working after a few years. It is seldom the first choice of treatment for Type 2 diabetes. Other treatments, such as metformin, do a better job protecting the heart, eyes, kidneys, and nerves from damage from diabetes. Many people need more than one medication in addition to diet and exercise.
Dear Dr. Roach: Plants apparently produce oxygen while absorbing CO2. A year ago, we moved to an apartment, and the only place we could find for a large potted ficus was in our master bedroom. Is this promoting our health while we sleep? – Anon.
Answer: Unfortunately, the amount of oxygen a houseplant provides isn’t much. A human consumes about 500 liters of oxygen a day, while a typical houseplant might produce 20 liters a day. Given the size of an apartment, the oxygen it makes will diffuse away and not meaningfully increase the oxygen concentration in your apartment. Apartments and houses are not remotely airtight.
Worse, plants make oxygen only when they are photosynthesizing, i.e., when they are in the sun. During the night, plants respire like we do and produce CO2 and consume oxygen, although at a very low rate.
Finally, more oxygen isn’t better for humans – unless you have lung or (rarely) heart disease that requires oxygen. I remember years ago seeing athletes breathing oxygen from tanks, but this is useless in healthy people.
(Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.