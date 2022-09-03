Dear Dr. Roach: I’ve heard a lot about fat-removing procedures, such as CoolSculpting and red light therapy, and I’m wondering if they really work. What is your opinion on these products? – Anon.
Answer: The most important point is that these are procedures designed to improve a person’s appearance, but they do little or nothing to improve physical health. They do not cause people to lose significant weight, and removal of the superficial fat right below the skin does not improve diabetes or influence heart risk factors. The benefits are purely cosmetic.
CoolSculpting is the brand name of a system that freezes and damages fat cells. Red light therapy, also called “cool laser” or “low-level laser therapy,” damages the fat cells without the need to make incisions, such as would be necessary in liposuction. There are more technologies used, such as focused ultrasound and electrical pulse devices, among others.
Trials on CoolSculpting showed that 86% of people saw improvement in cosmetically important areas. The laser treatment is not as well-studied. An early trial found that 70% of people treated with laser were satisfied compared with 26% of those treated with a “sham” device that had no laser, just red lights. The device did show some slimming effects on the hips, thighs and waist.
Unfortunately, not everyone has a good response to these therapies. Several people, including a famous model, have sued the manufacturer due to an uncommon adverse effect of the procedure, called paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, where instead of dying, the fat cells grow and become hard – and may not even be removable with surgery.
Dear Dr. Roach: What causes the breasts to act like they have a heartbeat? It happens to me any time, any place. Is there a problem? – L.B.
Answer: The breasts are directly over the heart, and when a person is lying down, they may see the chest move with the pulse. This is especially true in people with forceful heartbeats, such as those after exercise. It is very likely that you are seeing your normal heartbeat.
There are certain unusual and rare heart conditions that can cause the heart to beat more forcefully, such as a leaky valve.
A careful physical exam by your doctor would be enough to make sure you don’t have one of these.
