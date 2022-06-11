Dear Dr. Roach: In a recent article regarding acid reflux, you mentioned Pepcid or Zantac as good options to treat occasional symptoms. I have seen these same two medications suggested before. But I never see cimetidine recommended.
I am 75 years old and have used the OTC dosage for about 10 years with good results. I take it a few times a month, usually before I eat any Italian food or if I’m going to eat after 7 p.m. What I like about this med is the instructions indicate you can take it before, during or after eating. I believe that’s different from Pepcid and Zantac.
Are there any problems taking cimetidine occasionally? – K.L.
Answer: All of those medicines, as well as nizatidine (Axid), are called histamine 2 blockers, and all are good choices for occasional stomach upset from excess acid reflux. Cimetidine (Tagamet) was the first one approved in the U.S., and is still a good choice.
None of the drugs you mention are affected by eating, so all can be taken with or without food. Cimetidine has more potential for drug interactions. The list is very long, so check with your pharmacist. It can occasionally cause gynecomastia (breast development in men) and erectile dysfunction.
Cimetidine may also be more likely to cause dizziness and confusion. However, if you have never had problems, you aren’t likely to develop them, especially when taking occasionally. These problems tend to develop more frequently with long-term use.
Ranitidine by several manufacturers has recently been found to be contaminated with a carcinogen called NDMA, but cimetidine and famotidine (Pepcid) have not.
Dear Dr. Roach: For the past three years, my creatinine levels have been pretty much normal. I am 75 years old, and my blood pressure is controlled with medication. However, last week, my creatinine level was elevated. On the eve of my lab test with dinner I took a couple of hard liquor drinks. Would this elevate my creatinine? — J.M.
Answer: Alcohol can damage the kidneys. Since creatinine is a test of kidney function, the alcohol could have affected the results.
However, what’s more likely is that alcohol drinking often leads people to get volume-depleted. I suspect this is the reason your creatinine is elevated. It’s worth rechecking. Be sure to drink plenty of fluid and avoid excess alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.