Dear Dr. Roach: I have some anti-aging, wrinkle-reducing serums that are ceramide time-release capsules (for external use). Are these ceramides related to the ceramides in cholesterol? Will your body absorb extra cholesterol if you use them? Are the serum capsules safe to use on my skin? – S.B.
Answer: Ceramides are a diverse group of waxy molecules that form part of the protective layer of the outer skin. Free fatty acids and cholesterol are also fatty molecules found in the outer skin, but ceramides are not closely related to cholesterol. Ceramides are increasingly used for skin care creams. Some creams use the same ratio of ceramides, cholesterol and free fatty acids as is found in the skin. These are safe to use and effective for many people. Your body does not absorb them or use them for energy, so they do not affect your blood cholesterol or risk for heart disease.
Dear Dr. Roach: My doctor ordered a “microalbumin creatinine ratio” test, but my result came out “unable to calculate.” Can you tell me what this means? – J.S.B.
Answer: The test your doctors ordered is looking for protein in the urine, which is a concern because high levels can indicate one of several types of kidney disease.
The best way of determining the amount of protein in the urine – albumin is the major blood protein, which can spill into the urine – is to collect every drop for 24 hours. Although we do need to do it that way sometimes, a good substitute is the urine microalbumin to creatinine ratio. People with moderately increased albumin in the urine (or a high microalbumin to creatinine ratio) are at higher risk for developing overt proteinuria, which is a risk for chronic renal failure. They are also at increased overall risk for heart disease and death.
Experts recommend yearly testing of the microalbumin to creatinine ratio, and a high result usually prompts better blood sugar control, aggressive treatment of high cholesterol, and often medication, especially angiotensin receptor blockers or ACE inhibitors, to get blood pressure under tight control and protect the kidneys.
If your result was “unable to calculate,” that’s great news, because it means you don’t have any microalbumin. Determining the ratio involves dividing by the microalbumin result, and any mathematician knows you can’t divide by zero.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have been prediabetic for almost 20 years. Through diet and a prescription of metformin, I’ve been testing in the 115-120 range for several years. Recently, I started eating fresh pineapple. I noticed that if I ate a few small pieces in the evening, my morning glucose is in the 98-105 range. This morning, it was 95 – a double-digit range I have not seen in years. How can there be warnings that pineapple raises blood sugar levels, but in my case, it’s lowering my fasting glucose? – K.G.{p class=”p1”}Answer: Fresh pineapple certainly has natural sugars, but it also has a lot of fiber, which slows absorption of sugar and minimizes the increase of blood sugar that consumption of any sugar can cause. Canned or dried pineapple usually has lots of added sugar along with the naturally occurring sugar, so avoid those. Increased fiber can help improve sugar levels. I don’t know of anything else in pineapple that controls diabetes.{p class=”p1”}I wonder if you are eating pineapple instead of something else that might be raising your sugar more. One other thought: For many people with diabetes, a small snack before bed can keep the blood sugar from getting too low. If your blood sugar is too low at night, the body responds by releasing hormones that raise your blood sugar (called the Somogyi effect). It may be that a little snack is keeping that from happening.{p class=”p1”}Your new regimen is working. The key may be that you can have just a few small pieces. I wouldn’t recommend more.
Dear Dr. Roach: My friend is diabetic and had to have foot surgery after cutting their own toenails. Why is this so dangerous? – T.S.B.
Answer: People with diabetes should know that they ought not to cut their own toenails – even a small nick can lead to an infection. Longstanding diabetes puts a person at risk for poor blood flow from both large and small blood vessels and decreased immune function. Diabetics may have poor sensation, which is necessary to let them know there is a developing problem.
Unfortunately, it is all too common that people ignore the advice and try to take care of their feet themselves. Compounding this, they often don’t do daily foot exams, like they’re supposed to. These checks are meant to make them aware of any infection so that it can be treated before it gets too dangerous.
Sometimes, by the time the foot infection needs medical attention, it can be very serious, potentially requiring amputation.
Risk of this is lowered by better diabetes control to prevent the blood vessel and nerve disease, with proper professional foot care by a podiatrist and with daily foot exams by the person with diabetes.
Dear Dr. Roach: The idea that the COVID mRNA vaccines alter one’s DNA persists. What are the facts on this? – J.Q.
Answer: There is no evidence of a person’s DNA being changed by the vaccine.
If it were so easy to change DNA, many genetic diseases would have been cured long ago. Unfortunately, it’s very hard to get our own cells to change their DNA, even when we try to insert the DNA into the cells with technology specifically designed to do so.
By contrast, mRNA is rapidly broken down by the cell’s processes. The mRNA from the vaccine is transcribed into protein (the spike protein), which will then be recognized as a foreign invader by the body’s immune system, priming the immune system so it can rapidly respond should you ever get exposed to COVID-19. The vaccine mRNA is destroyed by enzymes in the cell, similar to how all the mRNA strands the cell makes on a daily basis are broken down and recycled. mRNA cannot enter the nucleus, so mRNA cannot interact with DNA. There is no mechanism by which mRNA can change DNA.
If you are worried about DNA damage, which is wise, you should do everything you can to avoid COVID. Recent research shows that viruses like COVID-19 cause DNA damage, which could potentially lead to the development of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes and atherosclerosis, and neurodegenerative disorders, like Alzheimer’s disease.{p class=”p1”}Dear Dr. Roach: My initial two COVID-19 shots and first booster were from Moderna. After reading your column, I chose Pfizer for my second booster. Now I have hives, which never happened with Moderna. Why is this? Have you heard of other cases of hives caused by the Pfizer vaccine? – M.S.{p class=”p1”}Answer: Yes, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, like other vaccines, can cause a mild allergic reaction occasionally, and a severe reaction rarely. The timing of the hives is important. Hives that begin within 15 minutes of the injection are much more concerning and likely to represent a serious allergic reaction. If hives are combined with wheezing or low blood pressure, that would be very serious and likely prevent you from getting another vaccine (of course, speak to your doctor about this). By contrast, hives that come hours or days after the injection do not mean you are unable to get further vaccines.{p class=”p1”}Why you had a reaction to the Pfizer and not the Moderna is unclear. The vaccines are very similar, but there must be something in the Pfizer your system reacts to.{p class=”p1”}{em}(Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.)
