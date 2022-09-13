Dear Dr. Roach: You recently wrote on the concerns of bisphosphonate drugs like alendronate (Fosamax) in people with osteoporosis. These drugs, especially intravenous zoledronic acid (and the antibody to RANK ligand, denosumab), have been game-changers in patients with breast and other cancers that spread to bone. They have dramatically reduced the incidence of dangerously high calcium in people with cancer and have substantially reduced bone fractures due to cancer, as well as bone pain. There is a considerable body of literature supporting their use as additional therapy to reduce recurrence and even mortality in selected patients with early stages of breast cancer.
When we first started using them (at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center), we observed osteonecrosis of the jaw in about 10% of treated patients. We quickly realized we could reduce the risk by using them less frequently (every three months, rather than every month like we used to) and by having our patients see dentists to ensure hygiene before we start. With these considerations, the incidence of osteonecrosis of the jaw with bisphosphonates (or denosumab) has dropped to less than 1%.
These medicines are very important for patients with cancers that have spread to bone, and we don’t want people afraid of these very effective agents that are safe when used correctly. – D.F.
Answer: I appreciate the information from Dr. Daniel F. Hayes and am happy to share with my readers.
Dear Dr. Roach: Is it possible to ever permanently recover from C. diff? I just had a second relapse and am taking vancomycin for several weeks, as I did the last two times. – E.G.
Answer: Clostridium difficile, or C. diff, is a stubborn bacteria that may normally live in the colon, but can overgrow the healthy bacteria to cause symptoms of watery diarrhea, often with fever and cramping.
Treatment with oral vancomycin has long been the usual first-line treatment, and it is usually effective. However, a newer antibiotic, fidaxomicin, has been proven more effective and would be a better choice for you, having failed a course of vancomycin.
Unfortunately, some people can even fail with fidaxomicin. There are other options, including a monoclonal antibody to the C. difficile toxin, bezlotoxumab, which can be given along with antibiotic treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.