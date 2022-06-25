Dear Dr. Roach: I’ve heard that women could raise another consideration about statins: that studies on their efficacy were done on men only, and that nothing has been established on the way they do or do not work on women. Is that true? – C.D.C.
Answer: Many of the initial studies were indeed done on men only, and even in those done on men and women, the number of women in the individual studies was not enough to prove a benefit. Since then, studies have confirmed that women with coronary disease benefit from statin drugs. In women without known blockages in the arteries, combining the results from many trials has shown that women achieve about the same benefit as men do.
However, since women have a lower risk for heart disease when compared to men of the same age, there is less of an absolute benefit for women. To complicate matters further, women who could benefit from a statin are treated with statins less often than men are, and are consequently at a higher risk than they should be.{p class=”p1”}Women may be at higher risk for muscle aches then men, and statins must not be taken by pregnant women. As always, lifestyle changes, especially with diet and exercise, are the first line in preventing heart disease.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 85-year-old female in fair health. I take medication for blood pressure and high cholesterol. My dentist recommended extracting four lower front teeth (two are resorbed), plus a bone graft to prepare for a bridge. I am concerned about medical risks due to my age. – L.H.
Answer: The medical risk posed by tooth extraction is quite small, even in a person in their 80s. It is not uncommon for the dental surgeon to use a bone graft to help strengthen the area for a bridge or implant. Half a million bone grafts are performed in the U.S. every year.
Infection is the most common serious side effect, and it is not likely. Very rare side effects include blood clots and nerve damage, and these are rarer still. Some discomfort and swelling after the procedure are expected, and your dentist will give you advice (and maybe medication) to treat this.
(Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu.)
