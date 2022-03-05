Dear Dr. Roach: I’m an 83-year-old man, and have been told by my urologist that I need surgery to remove bladder stones. I understand this is painful. Are there any alternatives, like sound waves used to break up kidney stones? – M.L.
Answer: Bladder stones are most commonly found in an older man with an enlarged prostate. The urine never gets completely emptied due to the partial blockage at the prostate, leading to crystallization of the minerals in urine. There are other causes, such as a kidney stone too large to pass. Over time, bladder stones usually get bigger, so surgical removal is usually recommended.
The surgical procedure is normally minimally invasive. An instrument is inserted into the bladder through the urethra. The stones are broken up with laser or sound waves (through the instrument) and removed from the bladder. The procedure is usually done with local anesthetic and sedation. Most of my patients have tolerated the procedure well without too much pain.
There are some promising reports of using sound waves (called extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy) for small bladder stones; it is usually used for kidney stones.
Bladder stones often come back if the underlying condition isn’t addressed, so be sure to talk to the urologist about preventing future stones.
Dear Dr. Roach: When Alzheimer’s disease came to medical attention decades ago, some experts thought aluminum caused the disease, and were concerned that antiperspirants containing aluminum might be dangerous. Should I be alarmed? I am also concerned that antiperspirants and deodorants might cause breast cancer. – P.G.
Answer: I also recall back in the ‘60s and ‘70s that aluminum was found in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease, and there was concern that drinking from aluminum cans or cooking in aluminum pots might put people at risk. Many studies have looked at this and failed to demonstrate any risk for aluminum, whether ingested (antacids contain large amounts of aluminum) or used topically (only antiperspirants contain aluminum). I don’t think aluminum is a significant factor in Alzheimer’s disease.
The role of aluminum in breast cancer is not as well studied. The preponderance of evidence shows no significant link between breast cancer and aluminum antiperspirants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.