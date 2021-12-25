Dear Dr. Roach: My husband and I both take atorvastatin (10 mg for me, 20 mg for him). Should we be taking CoQ10? Your recent column suggested that atorvastatin depletes CoQ10? We are 79 and 81 years of age. – J.J.
Answer: I don’t recommend CoQ10 supplementation to people who have no noticeable side effects from their statin drug, of any type or dose. In many people who notice symptoms they attribute to the statin, such as muscle or joint aches, the symptoms are not due to the statin. Studies done on prevention of side effects by CoQ10 have failed to show a benefit. However, if a person does have a muscle symptom that seemed to have started at the same time as the statin, the CoQ10 can resolve the symptom in about a third of people (which is about the same as the benefit in the placebo group). Since CoQ10 is safe and relatively inexpensive, about $10 per month for a well-known brand, it is reasonable to try to see if it helps.
Dear Dr. Roach: It seems that my once-weekly steak should not be barbecued, due to carcinogenic factors. A disappointment. How important is this effect? – S.
Answer: Grilling meat of any kind leads to the formation of two separate families of cancer-causing chemicals (carcinogens): the heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. The old adage remains true that the dose makes the poison. Eating grilled meat less often will reduce your overall exposure, and there are steps you can take during cooking to reduce the generation of these toxic chemicals. These include meticulous cleaning of the grill to get rid of the char already there; marinating your protein, which reduces formation of these toxins; using herbs (likewise); cooking at lower heat or reducing time on the grill by combining with other cooking methods; and cooking lots of grilled vegetables as well (which do not form these toxins when grilling).
I have always recommended reducing, not eliminating, your less-healthy food choices. If you like your grilled steak, make it as safely as possible and enjoy it. The harm from eating these occasionally is small.
Dear Dr. Roach: My toes on both feet feel cold and numb. What could be causing them to feel that way? – C.C.
Answer: A noninvasive circulation test, such as an ultrasound arterial brachial index, is appropriate to do in a person with cold feet, if the person is older or has other risk factors for blockages in the arteries.
Most of my patients with numbness in their feet are concerned that they have a circulation problem, but it is more likely to be a nerve problem. There are several types of neuropathies – that's a general term for conditions affecting the peripheral nerves – but when it is on both feet I would be concerned about the neuropathy from diabetes or from vitamin B12 deficiency, although there are many other possibilities.
The first place to start is your regular doctor for an exam. A careful physical exam can usually point your doctor toward the right diagnosis, but sometimes more sophisticated tests are needed.
Dear Dr. Roach: A recent column on urinary tract infections did not mention cranberry juice. I used to have this painful problem, but not anymore. What cured me was replacing my daily orange juice with cranberry juice. I hope this can help others with this problem. – J.R.
Answer: Some studies have shown a benefit in reduction of urine infections by drinking cranberry juice or by taking cranberry capsules. Cranberries contain a substance that blocks bacteria from sticking to the wall of the bladder. However, systemic reviews of all the available studies have concluded that there isn’t strong enough evidence to recommend cranberry juice for prevention of urine infections. Even so, I have had patients like you who have had relief. The only downside is that most cranberry juices have a fair amount of sugar; otherwise, cranberry juice is safe.
(Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu.)
