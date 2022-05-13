Dear Dr. Roach: My husband is a diabetic, with neuropathy, retinopathy and high blood pressure. His issue is that he is always “cold to the core” and sweats profusely on his head anytime he eats or drinks. The doctors he sees can’t figure out why. It has greatly impacted his quality of life. Have you heard of such a thing? – M.R.
Answer: Yes, this is called “gustatory sweating,” and it is a special type of autonomic neuropathy found in people with diabetes. The word “gustatory” means “having to do with eating,” while “autonomic” refers to the vast part of the nervous system that is not under conscious control.
Among many other functions, the autonomic nervous system controls complex actions like temperature (maybe feeling “cold to the core” is because of this), heart rate, most breathing and gastrointestinal function.
Diabetes, especially if not well controlled, often damages nerves over many years. Neuropathy and retinopathy (damage to the retina at the back of the eye) tend to occur about the same time. Many people are familiar with the numbness and pain of the feet and sometimes hands that can happen with longstanding diabetes, but the autonomic system can be affected as well. Constipation and slow stomach emptying are other common symptoms of autonomic neuropathy.
The topical use of glycopyrrolate on affected areas can be a safe and effective treatment.
Dear Dr. Roach: I need your guidance about paroxetine CR 25 mg, which I currently use and have used regularly for the past two years. When I decrease my dosage to below 12.5 mg, I experienced symptoms such as loss of appetite, mood disorder, pervasive worry and a skin sensation like pricking of a needle. Can you help advise how to completely get rid of this medicine? – S.H.
Answer: Withdrawal symptoms in people stopping depression medications of the class of paroxetine (Paxil) are common. However, paroxetine tends to be the most difficult of these.
The first thing you need to know is that the CR (controlled release) formulation makes it impossible to slowly reduce the dose, since it cannot be cut in half (or smaller). If you are doing OK on 12.5 mg, I would go to 10 mg for one to two weeks, then 5 mg for another one to two weeks, then off completely. Some people need even longer tapers to avoid the kinds of symptoms you mention.
Dear Dr. Roach: My problem is canker sores. I have had them occasionally in the past, but now I have one or two in my mouth constantly. This has been going on for the past year or more. I have seen my dentist, cardiologist, dermatologist and my family physician. I've gotten no real help except for pain control ("magic mouthwash" and Chloraseptic). I gargle a salt solution every three or four hours. My question: Is there a doctor that I should be seeing that covers mouth canker sores? This condition has caused eating and sleeping problems. – L.P.
Answer: Canker sores are known technically as aphthous ulcers. They are completely different from cold sores, which are caused by herpes simplex viruses, although an exam by an experienced doctor is sometimes needed to tell them apart. It's not clear what causes them. They may be related to abnormalities in the immune system. Stress can trigger them.
Many people note an association between canker sores and a common toothpaste ingredient called sodium lauryl sulfate. And if your toothpaste has that, stopping it in favor of an SLS-free toothpaste may dramatically help your symptoms. Lysine (an amino acid) supplements are often advised but have poor data supporting their use. However, many of my readers have told me it's effective for them.
Steroid creams (such as Kenalog) applied on the sore speed healing. A dermatologist often has expertise in this problem.
(Dr. Roach regrets he is unable to answer individual letters.)
