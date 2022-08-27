Dear Dr. Roach: At 65 years old, I recently had a calcium score of 16. My cardiologist is recommending a 10-mg statin based on my latest LDL reading of 104. My blood pressure is 120/80. Do you concur? I was also told that it’s not appropriate to have a coronary calcium scan done again, or on an annual basis. Why? – V.M.
Answer: Statin drugs are appropriate to lower the risk of heart disease in people who have an elevated risk. Your cholesterol and blood pressure numbers put you at a lower-than-average risk for a man your age, but you do have some calcium in the blood vessel (a calcium score of 16 is low). This puts you at higher risk than a similar man with a calcium score of zero. In people who have a calcium score, the MESA calculator at tinyurl.com/mesarisk helps quantify risk. Your result showed a 4.6% risk of a coronary event, such as a heart attack, in the next 10 years. This is not a level where most physicians would recommend treatment, although there may be another reason your cardiologist has recommended treatment for you.
As you get older, your risk will go up. Age is a major risk factor in coronary artery disease, and it is likely that you will benefit more from a statin drug in the future. Statin drugs have low risk, but your expected benefit at this time from treatment is so small that the risk may not be worth it.
Dear Dr. Roach: A friend gave me a brochure for a company that claims full-body light therapy (red and near-infrared light) has multiple physical benefits, including improvement in bone density, among other things. I am a 70-year-old female and lung transplant recipient with a history of osteoporosis. I receive semi-annual Prolia injections. I have never heard of this osteogenesis treatment, and I’m highly skeptical. What is your opinion on this? – L.K.
Answer: I reviewed the data provided by the manufacturer, which showed promising short-term results in rats and mice. I read a doctoral thesis using a cell culture model, suggesting that the mechanism of the light therapy might transmit through the same pathway as the denosumab (Prolia) injections you are taking.
However promising, these are preclinical studies. Many treatments that are promising in animal models fail in humans. Until there is solid data in human studies showing improvement in bone density or, better yet, reduction in fracture risk, I cannot recommend this.
