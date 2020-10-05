In a year that the coronavirus pandemic has caused 208,000 deaths across the U.S, about 65 folks turned out Sunday on Kennedy Square to stand against something they say has claimed even more American lives.
Abortion.
According to various online right-to-life sources, there have been about 62 million abortions in the United States since the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling on Jan. 22, 1973.
Annually, the National Life Chain takes place in communities across the country, inviting people to take to the streets holding signs with pro-life messages and praying for an end to abortion.
At Sunday’s observance on Kennedy Square, the Rev. Kris Kauffman was among those doing just that.
“We represent you, Lord God, the giver of life,” Kauffman prayed. “Right now, we come before you in honor of all those lives that have been lost, all those sons and daughters.
“We stand here tonight, Lord in honor of them, representing them, a voice for them, right here, right now … a cry to the leaders and representatives that they hear that this isn’t right; that what sometimes seems so accepted, we stand here to say it’s not right. We represent life, and you gave life, the sanctity of life.”
Life Chain coordinator Karen Hamrick expressed similar sentiments, while also praying for healing for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, both of whom tested positive last week for COVID-19.
Elizabeth Donegan and Naomi Savage of American Heritage Girls Pennsylvania Troop 0423 served as a color guard during the Pledge of Allegiance. American Heritage Girls is a faith-based, scouting-type organization.
“The girls earn badges, service stars and we also have patches that go on the back, and I would say that about 50 percent of the patches have a purpose behind them,” explained troop coordinator Kathy Donegan. “They’re not just fun patches. One of them is a Respect Life patch. The girls can earn it by attending a pro-life event such as this one today.
“It gives a great witness when the girls go out and wear it. We are also one of the only ones that I know of that have a Respect Life patch.”
Life Chains also took place in New Wilmington and Ellwood City. Countywide, 92 people participated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.