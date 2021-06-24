Divine Butterfly Supply will host a Community Fun Day from 1 to 9 p.m. July 23.
The store is located at 26 E. Washington St.
There is no charge to attend the event, which will include vendors, music, face painting, games, food and prizes.
For more information, contact owner Yadira Dickens at (718) 578-1497.
