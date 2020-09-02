New Visions for Lawrence County is sponsoring another downtown cleanup Thursday morning.
Volunteers will meet at the parking lot directly adjacent to the Central Building on South Mercer Street to pull weeds and trim bushes from 9 to 11:30 a.m. People wishing to volunteer should bring their own gloves.
Each year, New Visions volunteers make efforts for beautification of the downtown by planting flowers, hosting cleanups, hanging banners and more. This effort is supported heavily by the Greater New Castle Beautification Fund and annual grants from the Ecolab Foundation. New Visions always is in search of groups who want to ‘Adopt-A-Block.’ Anyone who can’t give of their time and energy is asked to consider making a financial donation.
The organization also seeks opportunities that will increase foot traffic downtown, hosting events like a Summer Concert Series, the Hometown Holly Days events (including New Castle’s Light Up Night Parade, the Outdoor Ice Skating Rink, and coordination among downtown business owners that offer fun family-friendly holiday activities for the whole month of December).
For questions, contact New Visions for Lawrence County at (724) 510-1410.
