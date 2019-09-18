Downtown Business Association welcomes candidates

New Castle’s Downtown Business Association (DBA) will host the second of its four-part Government Candidate Meet and Greet Series on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at The Confluence coffee shop.
The Meet and Greet Series provides the DBA members and government candidates the opportunity to speak directly with each other about the downtown of the city in a casual setting — a format that proved effective for identifying collaborative opportunities in the first round on Sept. 10.
The next Meet and Greet takes place at 8 a.m. Sept. 24 with Independent Mayoral Candidate James Constant and Republican County Commissioner incumbent candidate Dan Vogler. The following Meet and Greets are scheduled for noon Oct. 8 and 8 a.m. Oct. 22 with the candidates being announced as their availability is confirmed. The entire series is hosted at The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St., downtown New Castle and downtown stakeholders are welcome to attend.
The first three guests were county commissioner candidate Morgan Boyd, mayoral candidate Chris Frye and city council candidate Lawrence Williams. “We wish all the candidates luck. We are in the process of rebranding the DBA and are pleased to have facilitated such a fruitful discussion surrounding the downtown,“ said Pat Amabile, owner of Shipping Depot+ and president of the DBA.
The Downtown Business Association of New Castle is a collection of stakeholders who actively collaborate to create a vibrant and thriving community in its urban core.
The association serves as a networking opportunity, source of education, united voice for advocacy, and shared marketing.
It engages in activities which promote a healthy retail and service climate, as well as, a downtown that is clean, green, and safe. For a message from the DBA President visit the Community Partners & Resources page on the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce website.
To become a member, visit the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce at 325 E. Washington St., New Castle, Pa. 16101, call (724) 658-1488, or e-mail dba4newcastle@gmail.com. Non-members are welcome to attend the series.
