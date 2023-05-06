Dorothy Knight Burchett

On Sunday, Sweetheart and I and a friend went out to eat at one of our local restaurants. It’s the one where they treat us like friends and friends like family.
While we waited for the waitress to bring our food, I made a trip to the restroom — as I am wont to do when I eat at a restaurant.
When I returned to my seat, the three of us engaged in conversation as we continued to wait for our food to arrive. As we were talking about the weather, I reached into my pants pocket for my smartphone to see what the forecast would be. It was not there!
I had left my phone in the restroom — AGAIN!!
This is a common occurrence for me. I hurried to the restroom, hoping it would be on top of the toilet paper holder, where I had left it, but it was not!
I asked two women who were standing at the sinks, washing their hands, if they had seen it and they said, yes, they had. They said they had taken it to lost and found — and that is where I found it.
I have left my cell phone in restrooms in restaurants in many different towns and cities. Every time it happens, I panic, afraid some unscrupulous person may have absconded with it. Yet, every time it happens, some kind person has turned it in to the lost and found department.
I left my purse in the cart at a local grocery store once — and even an expensive Nikon camera when I was a reporter for a newspaper. In both cases, I found the items at the store’s office.
Now, it does not surprise me that I leave things that I should have in my possession in public places. What amazes me is that so many — and I do mean lots — of people are so honest as to facilitate the return of my items.
In an age when identity theft and fraud are rampant, I am encouraged every time I find my cell phone safe and sound. I am encouraged to know there are so many honest people.
Yet, I don’t want to become careless about my possessions. There may be someone out there who is just waiting for someone like me to leave something of a personal nature for them to pick up.
Sweetheart and I went to a play last night in a huge theater. There were huge crowds milling about, while others struggled to make their way through.
As a small group of women came near me, one woman dropped a large piece of paper on the floor. Thinking it was a piece of junk mail, I left it lay. With encouragement from a man in the crowd, we did some investigating and discovered it was her e-ticket for the performance.
I took it to lost and found.
What comes around, goes around.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.”)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.