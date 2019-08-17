“All politics are local”
Did you ever hear those words? I have. I beg to differ, though. I believe all politics are personal.
In fact, I think everything is personal. All of our opinions are personal. All of our actions are personal. They may be influenced by others and, once disseminated, move out into the mainstream, where others may latch on to it. Then it becomes local, or state-wide or national.
The fact is, though, that it all starts out as being personal. (At least, I think it’s a fact. I just came up with that.)
Years ago, when I was a child, I would ask my mother if I could do something that she considered to be outlandish, or I had an idea that was not what she was accustomed to. Then she would say, “Where did you get that idea?” I would be insulted. Did she think I couldn’t come up with an original thought?
I’ve had a lot of thoughts through the years. There were some thoughts that I could have followed through on and, maybe, become rich or famous. There were some that I never should have followed through on. And there were some thoughts that were better left in the recesses of my mind.
Some people, though, don’t seem to have original thoughts. Maybe they are bored or lazy, but they read something in a book or magazine, or they see something on television, or they see something as they are surfing the web and they think it is something they would like to latch on to. Fact is, there are some ideas that are hyped in books and magazines; on television and on the web that are not in the best interests of the average American.
Lately, America has been experiencing mass violence. Some of it is perpetrated by guns, but other weapons are used as well. For instance, airplanes (as in the case of the 9/11 attack), pressure cooker bomb (as in the case of the Boston Marathon bombing), or knife (as in the case of the young fellow in the high school in Pittsburgh a couple of years ago.) Some people use their car or truck. My mother would say to those people, “Where did you get that idea?”
Where does a person get the idea to kill a lot of people — no matter what weapon is used? Or to kill any person? Is it an original thought? All thoughts have to originate somewhere. Where do they get the gumption to follow through on the thought? Is it a thought that should stay in the recesses of their minds?
On the other hand, where do people get the idea to help others — such as the hungry and displaced in third-world countries and our own neighborhoods? Where do they get the idea to be kind to everyone they mee, whether while standing in line at the grocery store, buying gas at the convenience store, or watching an outdoor concert? Why would a person forgive someone who made a mistake, whether it was today or 15 years ago?
I think it’s all personal and it all begins in the heart. Or, maybe, it begins with a mother who asks, “Where did you get that idea”, and helps you to form good ones.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is a former newspaper columnist and the author of “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle and on Amazon.)
