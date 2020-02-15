In the winter time I usually like to get the sewing machine out and do some sewing.
I can’t be outside working in the yard or garden and there isn’t a lot to do before spring cleaning time arrives, so I tie up some loose ends with a little bit of sewing.
Years ago, I used to do a lot of sewing. I made my dresses and, after I got married, I sewed clothes for my children. I stopped sewing when my oldest child was 12 years old and my sewing machine broke. Well, I got back into the swing of things five years ago, when I acquired a sewing machine and a bin of fabric. I made the curtains for the cottage we had just built. It got me nostalgic for the olden days.
This winter I’m killing two birds with one stone. (Nothing against birds or stones.) It seems the hem tore off the top of one of my good flannel sheets. The rest of the sheet is in good condition and I couldn’t just discard it. I was trying to think of a way to repurpose it. Tearing it into rags just didn’t seem to do justice to it. I happened to think that I could use another pair of flannel pajamas. Voila! Problem solved!
I can’t just throw things away. I must admit that I sometimes donate stuff and sometimes I wish I hadn’t. But, I just can’t throw stuff away. I owe this habit to my mother and how she raised me. When my Dad passed away in 1950, I was 6 years old and my brother was 12. My mother became responsible for raising my brother and me on $132 a month from Social Security. Even in the ‘50s, that wasn’t a lot of money. In fact, it was barely adequate.
As a result, Mom didn’t waste anything. As a result, she told me not to waste anything. We didn’t waste money; we didn’t waste food; we didn’t waste shoes and clothing. Mom was probably a conservative before the word took on a political connotation. And, that is why I conserve, too, even when I don’t need to.
Since I already had the material and thread I needed for the pajamas, I went shopping for a pattern and elastic.
Since I hadn’t sewn for almost 40 years, I was astounded at the price of patterns. The pattern I wanted cost $19.95! I would have changed my mind about making PJs if the pattern hadn’t been reduced to $1.99. Makes you wonder how the pattern company can afford to sell it for that amount, doesn’t it? It makes me wonder how a person can afford to sew their own clothes these days. That was once the reason people sewed for themselves and their family. It makes me wonder why people do it now.
So far, all I have is the flannel, the pattern, the sewing machine, the thread, the elastic and an idea.
It’s going to be fun to see it all come together. I wonder if the reason people sew now days is so they can find a purpose in repurposing. Or, maybe, they believe it’s fun to be creative.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is a former newspaper columnist and the author of “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle and on Amazon.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.