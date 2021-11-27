Dorothy Knight Burchett

When I lived on Huckleberry Ridge, I would buy meat for the family at the neighborhood butcher shop.
I wanted the meat I bought to be fresh and cut from friendly, neighborhood cows, pigs and chickens, not imported from a different state or a foreign country. Some of the meat I bought came from prize-winning animals that the owner of the store bought at the 4-H fair.
You can imagine my consternation when I moved to Sunny Lane and did not know where to find a butcher shop. I have discovered several since then, but I found the first one, and my favorite, in a unique way.
I was standing in line at the checkout counter of a local chain grocery store. I was contemplating the fact that I had purchased meat of unknown origin. Suddenly, I got the urge to ask a local resident if he/she might know where I could buy local meat. I turned to the man standing in line behind me.
He was only too glad to help. He told me the name of the shop, where it was located and how to get there. Since the cashier was checking people out in a highly efficient manner, the man didn’t have time to repeat the directions.
I did manage to find the place, however, and have shopped there ever since. I only wish I could thank that nice man for his excellent advice. He has probably wondered if I found the place and liked it.
When my daughter was in high school, she had a part-time job as a cashier at the local grocery store. When Christmas time came, she picked a name from the Giving Tree and went shopping for some little girl who, otherwise, would not have had a nice Christmas.
When Christmas morning came and our family had finished opening our gifts, my daughter had a downcast look. I asked her what was wrong.
She said, “I can’t be there to see the little girl who got my gifts.
“I can’t see her open the gifts or see the look on her face. I don’t know if she liked the toys and if the clothes fit.”
The little girl, most likely, believed Santa Claus was the one who provided the gifts, but, I’m sure, her parents knew differently and didn’t know whom to thank.
We often need to be content with not seeing joy on the faces of the people we help. We need to acknowledge the fact that we can’t always thank people who have provided for our needs.
Maybe it’s enough to pass the love around and do it with a thankful heart.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
