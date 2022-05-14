Dorothy Knight Burchett

Some of the local churches held flea markets last weekend to benefit rescue and relief efforts, especially in the Ukraine. I thought I would help them out.
I never know when I can find something at a flea market, rummage sale, yard sale or thrift store that I want, need or can use. A couple of the churches didn’t even price their items. They just asked for a donation, and customers appeared to be generous.
Well, I found a few things that I thought could be useful and could be assimilated into my household belongings. One of the items was a set of doggie boots. Never mind the fact that we don’t have a doggie — therefore, none that would need boots.
However, the doggie boots were just the right size to fit on the end of our dining room chairs, which would prevent scratching our hardwood floor when sliding it in and out of the table. So, I bought them.
When I got home, I emptied all of my bags and began to assimilate. I wasn’t ready to put the doggie boots on the chair legs, so I put them away in the most logical place to find them when I was ready to use them.
Who knows why I was not ready to use them at the time. Maybe I had too many other things to do. Maybe it was time to fix supper. Maybe it was time for my nap. Regardless, I chose not to put them on at that particular time.
Instead, I put them in the most logical place where I could find them when I was ready. They were in little white cardboard box, so I would be sure to recognize them when I saw them.
Well, that was last weekend. Today, I was ready to put my purchase to use.
So, I looked in the most logical place where I would expect to find a little white cardboard box containing doggie boots. They were not there.
I looked in all of the other places that seemed logical to me. They were not there. In fact, I looked in the same logical places multiple times and they still weren’t there.
We have a small house, but there are lots of cupboards, closets, shelves, drawers and bins where a little box could reside. Why was it that a logical place to put it did not seem logical to find it?
I was really in a dither when I finally decided to ask for help. I prayed to St. Anthony, “St. Anthony, St. Anthony, please come around. There’s something lost which must be found.”
Within five minutes I “just happened” to look in the direction of the one bin where I had not looked.
Lo and behold! There it was! It was in a very logical place.
Then I asked myself why I didn’t ask for help sooner. I could have saved myself a lot of frustration and aggravation.
Finding things is not the only thing we sometimes need help with. Sometimes, we need help carrying or lifting or doing a task. People are usually willing to help if they are available. Don’t wait until you are frustrated and aggravated.
It’s OK to ask for help — even if it’s from the Other Side. It’s only logical.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.