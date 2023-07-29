I’ve been wondering about something lately.
According to expert calculations, Jesus came to earth 2,000-plus years ago. He caused a lot of trouble for all of the ruling classes of the Middle East at that time. The Romans and the Jews, alike, felt threatened by the influence He was having among free-thinking people.
He was just trying to be a nice guy and help people find a better way of life, by focusing on love for God and each other.
As far as I know, He didn’t put up posters announcing when He would be preaching next. He probably didn’t send out a town crier, either, alerting people to the next event, announcing the next miracle. He just popped up out of nowhere and did His thing.
It appears to me that the main way people knew about Jesus was by friends and neighbors spreading the word. And some people just followed Him wherever He went.
Well, we know all of that. We’ve read and heard all about it.
What I’ve been wondering is this: What if Jesus hadn’t come to earth 2,000-plus years ago? Suppose He waited until now to leave heaven and bring hope to a world of chaos?
Would anyone believe Him when He said He is the Son of God? People didn’t believe Him when He came centuries ago.
Would religious and political leaders feel threatened by the following He would generate?
Some did believe in Jesus’s message and miracles. Would that happen now?
In today’s world, messages can be spread at lightning speed on social media. What would the message be?
Would it be that He is another one of those kooks proclaiming to be the Messiah? Would it be that He is another one of those kings or presidents promising salvation if they just promise their loyalty to them?
Or, would the message be that this is the One we have been waiting for?
There has been chaos and misery from time immemorial. People have always been looking for some relief from their pain and sorrow.
Jesus did say, in Scripture, that He would be back. I hope we will recognize Him when He does.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.”)
