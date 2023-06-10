Dorothy Knight Burchett

Sweetheart and I ate out at a local restaurant last night. We were coming home about 8 p.m. I looked into the sky and saw the sun shining brightly — and it was orange!
In the early mornings, when I am doing my exercises and the sun is just coming up over the horizon, the sky has shown me many different colors. The sky can be pink or purple or red or orange, but the sun is always the same light yellow.
I’m sure the sun is always the same color. It’s the earth’s atmosphere that changes its appearance. Astronomers or meteorologists could explain the phenomenon. I just think it’s pretty.
I’ve been seeing the sun up in the sky ever since I was a little girl. That’s one thing about the sun — it’s up there every day, even when we don’t see it.
Through the millenia, the sun has shone down upon the earth on many people, animals, places and events. If the sun had emotions and had feelings, I wonder how it would have felt about some things that have happened through the ages.
I think it would have been grief-stricken to see how people pit themselves against others, causing them harm, for their own betterment. And I think it would be sad to see how people in the United States and around the world are tearing each other apart.
I think it would be sad to see how some people are being positioned against others because of economic conditions. Just because some people have more money and more amenities, other people don’t need to be envious.
Hard work can improve conditions. I learned in seventh-grade history class that Americans live in a classless society. Do people in Washington, D.C., want to change that with their policies?
Churches were once full on Sundays. The media would show videos of the president coming out of church on Sunday with his family. People were neighborly and helped each other. Families consisted of a married husband, wife and children.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King said, in his “I Have A Dream” speech, “I dream of a day when people will be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.”
At this time in history, the media and government officials divide people into economic condition, gender and race by focusing on their differences, rather than their similarities.
We are further divided by our language, not only by how we are encouraged (and sometimes mandated) to refer to other people, but whether we can speak at all.
I once tried to read the Communist Manifesto, but it was so boring I had to put it down. I had it explained to me, though, and the fellow said the things I have mentioned are hallmarks of Marxism.
Do you think those things are happening in America today? If so, what do we do about it?
Maybe the sun doesn’t feel sad about today’s happenings, but I’ll bet God does. The answer to the turmoil and disruption in our lives can be found in Scripture — Chronicles 7:14. Look it up.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.”)
