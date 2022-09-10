Dorothy Knight Burchett

Sweetheart and I like to go places and do things.
We go to the gospel jam on Sunday nights, the Monday night dances, the bluegrass concerts on Saturday nights and other events as they arise. And therein lies the dilemma.
What do we wear?
It’s not that we don’t have lots of clothes to wear for various occasions. The problem is: what do we wear that our friends didn’t see the last time we were with them? We don’t see the same people every time, but we see some of them every time and some of them some of the time.
Will they remember what we wore last? Will they care? If we wore our flag shirts, they will definitely remember. And, if Sweetheart wears the pants that have a spot on the knee, one of our friends, who pointed it out, will remember.
It doesn’t make sense to wear an outfit a couple of hours and throw it in the wash. If we hang it up neatly, it can be worn another day — just when the time is right.
Of course, besides our flag shirts, some clothes are more memorable than others. Some people always wear clothes that are very fashionable.
Speaking of fashionable, on rare occasions — like when I’m in a doctor’s office waiting room, or at the local senior center, or at the checkout line at the grocery store — I browse through some of the tabloid magazines. They feature pictures of prominent women — mostly movie stars — wearing expensive new dresses they have worn to the latest gala event that had been designed especially for them by renowned fashion designers.
Some of them feature cutouts in areas that should be covered, while having folds of cloth in places where they are not needed. Some dresses could use a lot more material everywhere, as though the designer ran out of cloth and was trying to stretch it, unsuccessfully, to cover strategic body parts. They turn out to be, what Sweetheart calls, gownless evening straps.
Some dresses resemble boxes and other geometric shapes that are not conducive to human comfort and use. Yet, these stars smile, as though they were wearing a princess gown.
It reminds me of the story of the emperor’s new clothes. The emperor had engaged some itinerant tailors to design a beautiful new set of clothes for him.The tailors deceitfully “wove” invisible cloth and made an invisible outfit.
The tailors insisted that the cloth was magnificent, while stealing the gold and silk the emperor had provided for them. The tailors said that anyone who could not see the clothes was either a simpleton or unfit for his job.
The emperor decided to wear his new “outfit” in a parade to show it off to his subjects. No one wanted to be dubbed a simpleton or unfit for his job, so they all expressed their admiration for it. It took a little child to wake them up to reality when he said, “ But he’s wearing nothing at all.”
Who has the nerve to tell these modern beauties that their dresses stink?
Besides, if they wore them once, they could never wear them again, because everyone would recognize them. On the other hand, who would want to?
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com.)
