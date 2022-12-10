Dorothy Knight Burchett

I just came back from running a few errands and doing a little shopping — AGAIN.
Today was the third time this week to do that little task and I finally completed it.
First, I went out Tuesday morning. There were about six items on my list of things to do. Some were short stops, while others were more involved.
Well, I bought a few things at the dollar store, just a couple of miles from my house. (Of course, there is a dollar store a couple of miles from everybody’s house.) The rain was pouring down.
If you will recall, I am wearing fuzzy bed socks and flip flops as a result of the hot gravy spilling on my feet the week before. Fuzzy bed socks and flip flops are not conducive to sloshing through the rain. I did not look forward to having that experience.
I sat in my car and reviewed the list I had compiled on a sheet of note paper. There was not a single thing on that list that needed to be done on that particular day, so I turned the car around and headed back home.
The next day was bright and sunny, so I tackled the list with renewed vigor.
I mailed an oversize envelope at the post office and dropped off some items at the thrift store. Well, while I was at the thrift store, I might as well do some shopping.
From there I went to the senior center. While I was there, I saw somebody I knew who engaged me in conversation. I hadn’t planned on those two diversions and they took up valuable time that I needed to get home and start dinner.
There were still a couple of things on the list. One of them was grocery shopping and I didn’t want to rush that, so I tabled the project until today. Besides, I was tired and running out of steam.
So, here I am. Everything is crossed off the list. Oh, what a relief it is.
Would it have been more efficient to wait for good weather? Should I have stuck with it and skipped lunch or fixed a late one? Should I have taken my time and bought lunch out, even though my errands were all within a six-mile radius?
Maybe, sometimes, it is better to take things a little at a time. It’s like eating an elephant. You have to eat it one bite at a time.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com.)
