Dorothy Knight Burchett

I missed my dentist appointment last week.
It wasn’t my fault. I didn’t get a reminder call from the dentist’s office.
Doctors’ and dentists’ offices and many other business offices give reminder calls to their clients. They didn’t do that back in the olden days, when I was much younger, but they do so now and, even though I usually remember, they give me an added boost. In fact, when I get a call from a real live person, as opposed to a computer-generated one, I answer with a cheery, “I’ll be there!”
However, this time, even though it was noted in my day planner and I had seen it several times, when the fateful day arrived, I spent a leisurely breakfast with Sweetheart, instead of an apprehensive one in the dentist chair. Since I had several other activities planned for that day, the dentist visit entirely slipped my mind.
The memory lingers on, however, as the invoice for the missed appointment has arrived and I must pay for my slip of mind. Now, how can this be, since it was the fault of the dentist’s office?
Well, as much as I would like to blame someone else, I know that the blame is actually mine. I’m past the age when I was little and I would blame my brother for things that I did. Actually, he did the same to me. I think Mom saw through our schemes, though.
It’s easy to blame others for our own problems. When you are a victim, it takes away a person’s responsibility. But, a person always has to pay eventually, just as I did for the missed appointment.
It seems to me that whole groups of people these days choose to be victims — mostly because people in our government and other positions of authority have told them they are. As a result, they feel no responsibility for choices they have made, mistakes they have made or opportunities they have missed.
However, people — even groups of people — pay the price eventually. When you’re a victim, you can’t reach your potential, unless you break free of the chains that bind you to your victimhood.
Frankly, I don’t like to be a victim. I gladly pay the price so I can stand on my own two feet and succeed.
A mind is a terrible thing to waste. So is potential. Don’t be a victim. Succeed.
(Dorothy Knight Burchett is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.”)
